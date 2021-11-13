People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Marriage Experience at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party

Kim Kardashian launched into an impromptu standup comedy routine at a friend's pre-wedding party, joking about her own marriage experience.

By Corinne Heller Nov 13, 2021 7:46 PMTags
DivorcesKim KardashianKanye West
Watch: Pete Davidson Addresses Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors?!

When it comes to marriage, Kim Kardashian's got jokes.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the 41-year-old reality star, who is in the midst of divorcing Kanye West, her third husband, attended a pre-wedding party for family friend Simon Huck and his fiancé Phil Riportella, who are getting married this weekend. At the bash, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., Kim launched into an impromptu standup comedy routine while giving a speech about marriage, as seen in an Instagram Story video posted by fellow guest and mutual Derek Blasberg.

"I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself," she said, drawing laughs, "so I don't know what kind of advice and things I'm going to give to you guys tonight."

In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, her husband of seven years and father of their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. In a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye referred to the reality star as his "wife" and said he was trying to "save my family and keep my family together."

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

Kim, fresh off her well-received SNL debut last month and following recent outings with cast member and comedian Pete Davidson, unleashed more jokes at Simon and Phil's pre-wedding party.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Meghan Markle Alleges Prince Harry Faced "Berating" From Royal Family

3

Why This Season 2 Flight Attendant Cast Member Looks Familiar

More videos from the bash, which Kim's friend Tracy Romulus shared on her Instagram Story and which also circulated online, show the reality star joking about her second wedding. In 2011, she wed basketball player Kris Humphries. She filed for divorce 72 days later.

"It's honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven't been to one since my second wedding," Kim joked, also drawing laughs.

Kris has not commented on her remarks.

Kim first wed in 2000, eloping with music producer Damon Thomas in Las Vegas. They finalized a divorce four years later.

Instagram

At Simon and Phil's pre-wedding party, guests included another engaged couple: Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who proposed to the reality star last month after dating for under a year.

MEGA

A day before the bash, Kim attended the star-studded wedding of her longtime friend Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, whose wedding festivities continued Friday with an after-party at the Santa Monica Pier.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Meghan Markle Alleges Prince Harry Faced "Berating" From Royal Family

3

Why This Season 2 Flight Attendant Cast Member Looks Familiar

4

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead at 25

5
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

Latest News

Tayshia Adams Leaves Hospital After "Scary" Medical Emergency

Kim Kardashian Is Glam at a Gas Station After Paris Hilton's Wedding

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Marriage at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead at 25

Taylor Lautner Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Tay Dome

Paris Hilton Is Pretty in Pink at Her Wedding Carnival After-Party

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lead Afghan Refugee Children in Song