Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sing One of Archie's Favorite Songs to Afghan Refugee Children

On Veteran's Day, Afghan schoolchildren at a U.S. military base had a surprise and musical visit with a couple of VIP guests: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of the U.S. holiday and the U.K. and Commonwealth Nations' Remembrance Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Task Force Liberty's temporary facilities for more than 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan, located in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
There, Meghan and Harry helped students in their conversational English class and even led them in a rendition of the classic children's song "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," one of the students' favorites, the couple's spokesperson said in a statement. The duke and duchess told the kids that the song is also one of their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison's favorite tunes.
Meghan and Harry, also parents to 5-month-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, also spoke to individual students and asked staff about common terms in Dari, saying to everyone, "Tashakur," meaning "Thank you," the spokesperson said.
Meghan wore a black draped Armani dress and matching pumps during the visit, while Harry sported a light gray suit with no tie. Both wore red poppies in honor of fallen soldiers.
The two also met with sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen, Coast Guardsman and their families to "discuss the challenges and experiences they have throughout their military careers," according to a military statement.
"As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the UK, which shares a date with Veterans Day here in the US, my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing and recognize the value of our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family," Harry was quoted as saying. "We and they are better for it."
The surprise visit by Harry and Meghan to the U.S. base comes a day after the two made an appearance at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York City.
There, the duke presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five recipients comprised of service members, veterans and families living with the invisible wounds of war.
Harry, who served in the British military for 10 years, wore a rack of his own four medals on his tuxedo. Meghan attended the event wearing a red Carolina Herrera gown, and also gave a subtle nod to her husband's mother Princess Diana by sporting the late royal's diamond tennis bracelet.