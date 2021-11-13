Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead at 25

American Idol alum and rocker Chris Daughtry and wife Deanna Daughtry are mourning the sudden death of their eldest daughter, Hannah.
Nashville police found the 25-year-old dead inside her home in the Tenn. capital on Friday, Nov. 12, People reported. The department had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.
Following Hannah's passing, her mom paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah."
Deanna continued, "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."
Chris, who rose to fame as frontman of the rock band Daughtry after being a finalist on American Idol's fifth season in 2006, has halted his group's tour.
"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed," the couple said in a statement to E! News.
The statement continued, "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going."
Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris, 41, and Deanna, 48, who married in 2000, are also parents to 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Hannah is also survived by her children, Liam, 7, and 20-month-old daughter Lily. In their statement, the family made no mention of the kids. Over the past few years, Deanna has shared on Instagram many pics of Liam at home with her and Chris' twins.
In March, Hannah wrote on her own feed, "I'm so blessed to have my mother, who has taught me so much & has been by my side through thick and thin. She has shown me what true love is and True love requires a lot of sacrifice...my mother is the reason for so many blessings in my life.. including my children having the best lives I could possibly give them. I am also grateful for the two beautiful souls, and very close family friends, who chose to take on my daughter as their own and who are taking the absolute best care of her."
Scores of people, including music colleagues, expressed their condolences to the Daughtrys over their daughter's death. "We are so very sorry D…" Daughtry bassist Josh Paul commented on Deanna's tribute post to Hannah.
"Beautiful Hannah and Deanna…I love you both," Lee Ann Womack commented.