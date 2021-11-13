Meghan Markle's Text Alleges Prince Harry Faced "Constant Berating" From Royal Family

New text messages from Meghan Markle to royal aide Jason Knauf reveal the Duchess of Sussex was concerned about the "constant berating" Prince Harry allegedly faced from members of the royal family.
According to the U.K. Press Association, these texts between the royal and her former communications secretary were shared in court on Friday, Nov. 12 as part of MailOnline's appeal hearing.
In February, a judge ruled that the publication, owned by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), unlawfully reproduced parts of Meghan's "private" letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
The PA reports that Meghan told Knauf she intended to write the letter, which was sent following her May 2018 nuptials, because she saw "how much pain this is causing [Harry]."
"Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context—and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'" Meghan's text read. "They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing[,] H will able to to say to his family... 'she wrote him a letter and he's still doing.'"
She continued, "By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause."
E! News reached out to the palace for comment and did not hear back.
According to the PA, Meghan additionally explained her thought process as she wrote the letter, writing to Knauf, "Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice."
One such choice the Duchess made was calling her father "Daddy," reasoning to Knauf that she's "only ever called him daddy" and "in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings."
Knauf, who previously accused Meghan of bullying palace aides (who have since rescinded their claims), additionally addressed the court regarding his collaboration with Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The former secretary testified that he and Meghan discussed the book "on a routine basis," and that he corresponded with Prince Harry about his talks with Scobie and Durand.
According to the PA, Prince Harry responded in an email to Knauf, "I totally agree that we have to be able to say we didn't have anything to do with it. Equally, you giving the right context and background to them would help get some truths out there."
Reps for the Duke and Duchess previously told E! News, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."
Following Knauf's testimony, Meghan apologized for not remembering these conversations with Knauf, stating, "I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the Defendant or the Court," according to court documents obtained by E! News.