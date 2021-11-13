Meghan Markle's Text Alleges Prince Harry Faced "Constant Berating" From Royal Family

Watch : Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana at NYC Gala

New text messages from Meghan Markle to royal aide Jason Knauf reveal the Duchess of Sussex was concerned about the "constant berating" Prince Harry allegedly faced from members of the royal family.

According to the U.K. Press Association, these texts between the royal and her former communications secretary were shared in court on Friday, Nov. 12 as part of MailOnline's appeal hearing.

In February, a judge ruled that the publication, owned by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), unlawfully reproduced parts of Meghan's "private" letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The PA reports that Meghan told Knauf she intended to write the letter, which was sent following her May 2018 nuptials, because she saw "how much pain this is causing [Harry]."

"Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context—and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'" Meghan's text read. "They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing[,] H will able to to say to his family... 'she wrote him a letter and he's still doing.'"