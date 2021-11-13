People's Choice Awards

Wayfair's Early Access Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: These Are the 11 Best Deals

Looking to upgrade your home for the holidays? Wayfair's early Black Friday sale is on right now, and there's no better time to shop.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 13, 2021 2:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With the holidays right around the corner, there's no better time to shop for new pieces to get your home guest ready. Right now, you can save up to 80% off furniture, area rugs, wall art, outdoor furniture, storage solutions and more during Wayfair's Early Access Black Friday Sale

Whether you're looking for a new sleeper sofa, an accent chair or mattress, there's definitely an amazing deal in there for everyone. You can save up to 80% off wall art and area rugs right now, and holiday decor is also on sale for up to 30% off.

It really is the best time to give your home a nice upgrade before the end of the year. So why wait? Wayfair's Early Black Friday Access Sale is happening now and we highly recommend getting your shopping done early.

We rounded up some of the best deals we found. Check those out below. 

Anthropologie's Sale on Sale: Score An Extra 30% Off Sale Styles This Weekend Only

Cricklade Cheese Board

If you're having guests over this holiday season, this cheese board is a must. It's made of durable eco-friendly natural bamboo and comes with a complete cutlery set. Right now, you can score this for 39% off.

$99
$55
Wayfair

Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror

This 36-inch wall mirror from Kelly Clarkson Home would make a lovely addition to your living room. Numerous Wayfair shoppers rave over how gorgeous it looks, and right now you can score this for over 50% off!

$345
$168
Wayfair

Imani 81.5-inch Square Arm Sleeper

This sofa is classy, sophisticated and can fit perfectly in small living spaces. Most of the color options have already sold out, but you can still get this in tan, light gray velvet or the gorgeous dark royal blue.

$669
$460
Wayfair

Castellon Steel Etagere Bookcase

This "industrial-chic" five-shelf bookcase will instantly level up your living space. It comes in four options: barn wood, dark walnut, gray wash and driftwood. During Wayfair's Early Access Black Friday sale, you can score this for 54% off.

$315
$146
Wayfair

State Line Velvet Executive Chair

Give your home office a glam little upgrade with this beautiful velvet executive chair. It's on sale right now for over 50% off.

$524
$250
Wayfair

Cuisinart 7 Piece Cutlery Set with Acrylic Stand

This shopper-loved cutlery set not only looks good, but works great as well. It's made of premium stainless steel and features a neat unique acrylic stand. You can snag this for 25% off.

$80
$60
Wayfair

GermGuardian Room HEPA Air Purifier with UV Sanitizer and Odor Reduction

Air purifiers are a must for any home. This option from GermGuardian is highly-rated by Wayfair shoppers, and it's 45% off right now.

$130
$72
Wayfair

Braxton Counter & Bar Stool Set of 2

This chic set of bar stools come in four colors: blue, gray, green and rose. Wayfair shoppers love how comfy and durable these are.

$250
$195
Wayfair

Cuisinart Professional Series 11 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set

If you're really looking to score an amazing Black Friday deal, this is it. This 11-piece stainless steel cookware set from Cuisinart's professional series line comes with a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, one sauce pan and more. You can snag this for 70% off.

$575
$170
Wayfair

Isabel 33.5-inch Wide Velvet Armchair

This gorgeous velvet armchair will give your living room a nice pop of color. Multiple colors have already sold out, but you can still get this in blush, pink and maroon. Best part is, it's on sale for over 40% off.

$795
$470
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12-inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Give yourself the gift of a good night's sleep with this memory foam mattress from Wayfair Sleep. The queen-sized mattress is 62% off right now.

$1000
$384
Wayfair

Looking for more home finds? Check out Reviewers Swear by These Amazon Cleaning Products to Get Your Home Guest Ready.

