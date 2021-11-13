How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's "Ultra Classy" Wedding Day

Watch : Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS

Once a stylist, always a stylist!

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum at a lavish ceremony held at her late grandfather's former estate in Bel Air, Calif. While the nuptials were a star-studded affair, a source tells E! News that Paris' longtime pal Kim Kardashian, who once served as her wardrobe organizer, shared some "very cute moments" together that night.

"Kim had a sweet pep talk with Paris and helped her with her dress," says the source, who described the wedding as an "intimate" celebration with Paris and Carter's "closest family and friends."

When Paris was posing for photos in her Oscar de la Renta gown, one of the three looks she wore on her big day, Kim was snapped helping the DJ and hotel heiress adjust her veil so that everything was picture-perfect.

At the reception, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was also photographed seated next to Paris' former The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie. Another insider tells E! News that Kim and Nicole "gave each other a huge hug" and "were excited to catch up."