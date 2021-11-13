People's Choice Awards

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's "Ultra Classy" Wedding Day

When Paris Hilton married Carter Reum on Nov. 11, her former stylist Kim Kardashian was there to celebrate. E! News got the inside scoop on some of the "cute moments" they shared at the nuptials.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 13, 2021 12:35 AMTags
Kim KardashianWeddingsParis HiltonKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS

Once a stylist, always a stylist!

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum at a lavish ceremony held at her late grandfather's former estate in Bel Air, Calif. While the nuptials were a star-studded affair, a source tells E! News that Paris' longtime pal Kim Kardashian, who once served as her wardrobe organizer, shared some "very cute moments" together that night.

"Kim had a sweet pep talk with Paris and helped her with her dress," says the source, who described the wedding as an "intimate" celebration with Paris and Carter's "closest family and friends."

When Paris was posing for photos in her Oscar de la Renta gown, one of the three looks she wore on her big day, Kim was snapped helping the DJ and hotel heiress adjust her veil so that everything was picture-perfect.

At the reception, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was also photographed seated next to Paris' former The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie. Another insider tells E! News that Kim and Nicole "gave each other a huge hug" and "were excited to catch up."

photos
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

Other guests in attendance included Emma Roberts, Rachel Zoe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Paula Abdul, Ashley Benson and Bebe Rexha. Kim Petras sang covers of Paris' song "Stars Are Blind" and Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You" at the ceremony, while Demi Lovato performed a rendition of "I Will Always Love You" during the reception.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

According to the first source, it was "important to Paris to take so many photos with friends and document everything, every little moment for memories."

"Overall, it was like out of a movie. Everything was gorgeous and it all came together so seamlessly," the first source says. "She wanted to keep it incredibly intimate and personal and every person in attendance had a special near-and-dear place in her heart."

Guest list aside, the fairy-tale nuptials featured a The Caviar Co. caviar station and dinner by Wolfgang Puck. The night was capped off with a stunning five-tier wedding cake from Joan and Leigh Cakes.

 

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

A third source shares with E! News that Paris' goal was to keep the event "ultra classy" and "very true to her brand as a socialite."

"Paris' wedding was literally something out of a dream," the third insider says. "It was the most heavenly landscape and absolutely surreal."

As for Paris? The bride herself called the wedding "the best day and night of my life" in a blog post shared on Friday morning.

"If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat," she gushed. "I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating."

