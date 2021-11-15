How Misty Copeland Blossomed From a Wallflower Into a Ballet Icon Carrying the Torch for Black Women

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Is Starstruck By Misty Copeland

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Today, Misty Copeland is one of the most famous women to ever be seen en pointe. But there was a time when the history-making ballerina did not want to be seen at all.

"This sounds so odd, but I didn't have hopes and dreams," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, reflecting on her younger self. "I grew up just a really, really introverted kid. One of six children in a single-parent home. Day-to-day was a struggle, day-to-day was survival. Not just within my household, but just personally. I didn't want to stand out in any way. I didn't want attention on me, especially because we were living in motels, we were living in other people's homes, so I wanted to blend in as much as possible."

As a result, she continued, "I never had any aspirations. I don't think I could see further than my circumstances. Ballet was nowhere on my radar."

But it was in her blood. In 2015—nearly two decades after she first jetéd into the world of dance—a 32-year-old Copeland was named as a principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, the first Black ballerina to hold that title in the New York-based company's 75-year history.