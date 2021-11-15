Get a First Look at Netflix's Heartwarming New Series Roaring Twenties

This is essentially the Real World for a whole new world.
An exclusive first teaser for Netflix's new docuseries, Roaring Twenties, shows eight 20-somethings, who are complete strangers, moving into one house in Austin, Texas. But, before you push fast forward and think this is just another hook-up reality show, hit pause on that remote.
These young adults are here with the "goal of stepping out of their comfort zone," says 25-year-old housemate Abbey. Collectively they have come together to find success in life and love, while learning to navigate the "new normal" of 2020s America.
25-year-old IT tech Raquel even shares, "This experience is about to help me grow my wings." The growing pains in a modern pandemic landscape are not always bearable, but the good vibes in the new footage below have us rooting for Abby, Raquel and the rest of the housemates, which include Bruce, an insurance salesman; Natalie, who is job hunting like Abbey; Kamari, a model; Keauno, a residence coordinator; Isha, a fashion designer and Michael, an aspiring comedian.
During this journey, the Roaring Twenties gang learn to lean on each other, especially amid the highs and lows of being 20ish in the '20s. Case in point: Keauno hilariously admits in the first look that he can only poop in a gas station bathroom. For his sake, we hope he overcame that over the course of the series.
And much like Abbey in the teaser, we too are "excited" for this docuseries. For a look at what's to come, watch the exclusive sneak peek above. Also, you can become acquainted with the Roaring Twenties cast by scrolling through their official portraits and bios below!
Roaring Twenties will drop in two parts on Netflix, with part one arriving on Dec. 10 and part two available on Dec. 17.