Anthropologie's Sale on Sale: Score An Extra 30% Off Sale Styles This Weekend Only

Stock up on cozy sweaters, festive dresses, accessories, home décor and beauty must-haves!

By Emily Spain Nov 13, 2021 1:00 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The only thing that gets us more excited than a sale is a sale on sale!

This weekend at Anthropologie, you can score an extra 30% off sale styles, plus enjoy 30% off entertaining essentials. So stock up on festive dresses and sweaters for holiday parties, dinnerware to serve your guests, home décor to deck your halls and more clothes to fill your winter wardrobe.

Below, we rounded up 13 deals that are too good to be true!

Coach Singles Day Sale: Last Day to Score 25% Off the Bestselling Beat Collection

Gingham Swing Tank

This easy breezy tank will serve you well on warmer fall days or you can layer it with a longsleeve when it gets chilly.

$68
$28
Anthropologie

Maeve Striped Wrap Midi Dress

Whether you need a new work-ready fit or something to wear to Thanksgiving dinner, you'll want to wear this stretchy dress on repeat.

$170
$70
Anthropologie

Quilted Vest

Investing in quality layering pieces is the key to making it through the fall and winter months. This lightweight quilted vest is so versatile and chic!

$160
$70
Anthropologie

Tonal Resin Hoop Earring Set

Why buy a single pair of earrings when you can get three trending styles for only $28!

$58
$28
Anthropologie

Alba Plaid Coat

This plaid coat is everything! The colors, length and construction is perfection. Santa if you're reading this...hint, hint!

$367
$154
Anthropologie

Matte Latte Serving Bowl

Load up on Anthropologie's beloved serving bowls. With a matte finish, these dishwasher and microwave safe bowls are sure to upgrade any mealtime.

$24
$14
Anthropologie

Maeve Knit Cut-Out Mini Dress

Show off your fierceness with this stunning midi dress. Throw on some knee-high boots and you're set for your next holiday soirée.

$148
$70
Anthropologie

Puffy Bow Heeled Slide Sandals

Of course you'll need a fun pair of heels to dance the night away on New Year's Eve. We love the puffy construction and bow detailing on this pair.

$150
$183
Anthropologie

Off-the-Shoulder Belted Jumpsuit

You don't even need to accessorize this jumpsuit, it's perfectly sophisticated on its own!

$220
$91
Anthropologie

Rainbow Duster Cardigan

We are suckers for cardigans, especially long colorful ones! This rainbow duster looks so cozy.

$190
$91
Anthropologie

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket

Gift this dreamy throw to a loved one or treat yourself! Whatever you do, don't let this deal go to waste.

$148
$104
Anthropologie

Cable-Knit Sweater Tank Set

Also available in black and beige, this set includes a pullover tank and pull-on shrug for those days when the weather can't make up its mind.

$130
$49
Anthropologie

Sueded Slip Midi Dress

You're welcome, we just found your go-to holiday party dress!

$170
$70
Anthropologie

Ready for ways to save? Check out this weekend's best sales.

