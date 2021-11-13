Anthropologie's Sale on Sale: Score An Extra 30% Off Sale Styles This Weekend Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The only thing that gets us more excited than a sale is a sale on sale!

This weekend at Anthropologie, you can score an extra 30% off sale styles, plus enjoy 30% off entertaining essentials. So stock up on festive dresses and sweaters for holiday parties, dinnerware to serve your guests, home décor to deck your halls and more clothes to fill your winter wardrobe.

Below, we rounded up 13 deals that are too good to be true!