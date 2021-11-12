The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Music fans, we really do have it "All Too Well."
If there's one headline to come out of this New Music Friday, it's that Taylor Swift officially dropped Red (Taylor's Version).
The album, which Taylor re-recorded amid her ongoing legal battle over her masters, now features 30 tracks including previously unreleased vault songs.
"Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn't emboldened me," Taylor wrote on Instagram to her fans. "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours."
Ultimately, Taylor isn't the only major artist with new music being released. From Beyoncé to Jessica Simpson, this weekend's playlist is about to be extra special.
Taylor Swift—"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"
While it's hard to pick just one track from Taylor's re-recorded album, fans can't get enough of the extended version of this track, which may offer some insight into her previous relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. "They say all's well that ends well, but I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind," she sings. "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." Consider us hooked!
Beyoncé—"Be Alive"
After a year away from music, Queen Bey is back with a new, original track from the upcoming film, King Richard. The movie tells the story of a father's quest to make his youngest children, Venus Williams and Serena Williams, into tennis greats. "It feels so good to be alive / Got all my sisters by my side," Beyoncé sings. "Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried / That's why I lift my head with pride / Now we're sitting on top of the world again."
Caleb McLaughlin—"Neighborhood"
From Stranger Things to musician! Caleb's new song is a smooth R&B track with a rhythmic chorus that underscores his cool, soothing vocals. "I'm truly excited for my fans to hear what I've been cooking up in the studio for the last five years," Caleb said. "Growing up with Stevie Wonder's records inspired my love for music and many other old-school artists. I am honored to have my fans by my side in this new chapter of my life. I hope they enjoy the song as much as I did creating it."
Jessica Simpson—"Particles"
The pop superstar who created hits like "With You" and "A Public Affair" surprised fans this week when she covered a classic by Nothing but Thieves. Could more new music be on the horizon in the months to come? Fans are crossing their fingers. After all, her voice is Irresistible.
Anuel AA—"Leyenda"
The Latin global superstar and trap pioneer artist is back with his second single in nearly two weeks. This record is set to be part of Anuel's third album, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren and continues the "legends" concept fans can't get enough of.
Tate McRae—"feel like s--t"
The 2021 People's Choice New Artist nominee released the first song to be featured on her debut album coming in 2022. As for the music video, it features contemporary movement and dance from Tate herself in her most choreographed music video to date.
Mark Tuan—"Last Breath"
If there's one K-Pop superstar to listen to this weekend, it may just be this GOT7 member. The multi-talented performer sings about overcoming loss and new beginnings in his new track. Both tender and heartfelt, Mark's song was inspired by his experiences and time spent in Korea.
Ya'Boyz—"Legends"
Dynamic duo Zach Kale and Joe Ragosta have released a new song that is sure to be a party-starting jam. "I'm a walking legacy every day that I'm alive," the pair sings. "You could put me in the grave, but legends never die." Respect!
Happy listening!