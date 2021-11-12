The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and More New Music Musts

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Music fans, we really do have it "All Too Well."

If there's one headline to come out of this New Music Friday, it's that Taylor Swift officially dropped Red (Taylor's Version).

The album, which Taylor re-recorded amid her ongoing legal battle over her masters, now features 30 tracks including previously unreleased vault songs.

"Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn't emboldened me," Taylor wrote on Instagram to her fans. "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours."