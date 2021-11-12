Victoria Beckham's Makeup Tips Will Make You Blush—in a Good Way

We interviewed Victoria Beckham because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Victoria's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We have always turned to Victoria Beckham for beauty and style inspiration. The entrepreneur has made our makeup aspirations even easier by creating her own cosmetics company, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which is a clean, cruelty-free brand. Her latest product offering is the Cheeky Posh Blush, which is a cream blush stick that's available in five beautiful shades.
We spoke to Victoria spoke to E! News about her new blush and she even shared some expert product application tips.
E!: What differentiates this blush from others on the market?
VB: Our vision with Cheeky Posh was to create a blush that looks and feels beautiful on everyone, with a unique, clean formula that feels great to wear and is good for your skin. We use plant emollients and botanical waxes for amazing application and water-resistant wear. The treated pigments in the formula provide superior blendability with luxurious softness, while keeping the color true over time. The result is that it is creamy smooth, blends like a dream, is incredibly long lasting and it truly will not fade.
E!: Do you have any application tips/insights to get the most natural blush look?
VB: For me, blush is what pulls my whole look together and brings my complexion to life. What shade I choose depends on the look I'm going for--I love the vivid pink shade Rollerskate to brighten my whole complexion-- I just use a tiny bit on my cheeks, and a little on my lips, and blend with my fingertips.
When I'm looking for a more neutral look, my latest trick is to layer Playground along my cheekbones and over my lips and blend, and then follow with Major on the center of my cheeks and lips. It gives the most natural dimension.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
These super buildable blushes have a velvety texture and a long-lasting natural finish. There are five ultra-flattering colors to choose from: Knickers (a light peachy melon), Playground (a mid-tone terracotta nude), Major (a neutral pink flush), Miniskirt (a berry rose), and Rollerskate (a vivid coral pink).
If you're looking for more great makeup, check out our roundup of liquid and cream blushes.