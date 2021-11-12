People's Choice Awards

Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for the Proud Family Revival

Penny and the gang are back in Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and they're bringing friends Lizzo, Keke Palmer and more. See the trailer here.

Disney+, you know we're loving every single thing you do.

On November, 12, Disney+ released the first trailer for the revival series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and it is everything we hoped for and more. The new series, which premieres in February 2022, is a continuation of the original Disney Channel series, which aired from 2001 to 2005.

Most of the original voice cast is back, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.

And don't worry, Suga Mama is bringing back her poking stick (er, well, cane) to our small screens. From scenes of a super-jacked grandma, to Oscar and Trudy getting handsy on the living room couch, the new trailer proves that we have a lot to look forward to.

The revival will include new recurring characters such as Penny's boyfriend Kareem (Asante Blackk), and a new family on the block that includes Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer), Maya's brother KG (Artist "A Boogie" Dubose), and their dads Randall (Billy Porter) and Barry (Zachary Quinto).

And if you thought the cast couldn't get any more stacked, just wait. The series will be filled with celebrity guests including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Jane Lynch, Jaden Smith, Brenda Song, Eva Longoria and so many more. 

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres on Disney+ in February 2022.

