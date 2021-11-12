People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meadow Walker "Blessed and Grateful" After Saying "Bye Bye" to a Tumor

In a new Instagram post, Meadow Walker revealed a health scare she kept private for nearly two years.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 12, 2021 8:45 PMTags
Paul WalkerCelebritiesInjury And IllnessFast and Furious
Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

Meadow Walker is counting her blessings.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the 23-year-old newlywed revealed on Instagram that she had previously experienced a health scare involving a tumor. Fortunately, she is feeling much better these days.

"2 years ago today," she captioned a photo taken in an undisclosed hospital. "I've come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."

While more details about her health situation were not immediately available, Meadow received lots of support from friends and followers including Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, who commented with the prayer hands emoji. After seeing so many supportive and positive messages, Meadow wrote on Instagram Stories, "Sending my unconditional love 2 everyone in the world."

Meadow, who was 15 years old when her father, Paul Walker, died in a 2013 car crash, recently had another reason to celebrate when she married her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in a private beachside ceremony.

photos
Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

On Oct. 22, the model confirmed her new relationship status on Instagram, writing "We're married" alongside a black-and-white video of her wedding.

instagram

At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that Vin had walked her down the aisle. Fast & Furious co-star Jordana Brewster was also in attendance for the romantic day.

In recent years, Meadow has continued to honor her father's legacy by supporting a variety of causes.

In addition to serving as president and founder of the Paul Walker Foundation, Meadow also is a global ambassador for Everyone's Invited, a place for sexual-violence survivors to share their stories.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

As for the Fast & Furious movies, many co-stars believe Meadow and her father still have an influence on the popular franchise.

In fact, Jordana previously said that Meadow was on set during filming of this year's F9 and helped the cast make sure "his legacy can be incorporated."

"I think [Ludacris] put it beautifully when he said Paul's presence is always, always with us and we always want to honor his legacy," Jordana shared on SiriusXM back in June.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

3

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

4

Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for the Proud Family Revival

5

Why This Season 2 Flight Attendant Cast Member Looks Familiar

Latest News

Exclusive

Victoria Beckham Talks Makeup Application Tips and Her New Blush

Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for the Proud Family Revival

Meadow Walker "Blessed and Grateful" After Removing Tumor

Listen to Beyoncé's inspiring new song "Be Alive"

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

Ryan Reynolds Calls His and Blake Lively's Family Life a "Circus"

La La Anthony Underwent "Terrifying" Emergency Heart Surgery