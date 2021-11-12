Meadow Walker "Blessed and Grateful" After Saying "Bye Bye" to a Tumor

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

Meadow Walker is counting her blessings.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the 23-year-old newlywed revealed on Instagram that she had previously experienced a health scare involving a tumor. Fortunately, she is feeling much better these days.

"2 years ago today," she captioned a photo taken in an undisclosed hospital. "I've come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."

While more details about her health situation were not immediately available, Meadow received lots of support from friends and followers including Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, who commented with the prayer hands emoji. After seeing so many supportive and positive messages, Meadow wrote on Instagram Stories, "Sending my unconditional love 2 everyone in the world."

Meadow, who was 15 years old when her father, Paul Walker, died in a 2013 car crash, recently had another reason to celebrate when she married her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in a private beachside ceremony.