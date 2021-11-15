Sydney Leroux's Favorite Part About Being a Soccer Mom Is So Relatable

Watch : Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?

If you think USWNT fans are passionate, you should catch Sydney Leroux at a youth soccer game.

"Me being on the sidelines, I'm like, 'Go get the ball! Go get the ball!'" the World Cup winner told E! News of watching 5-year-old son Cassius play. While she presumably stops short of throwing out a "Let's f--king go!", she's definitely not a passive fan.

"Last weekend, he had his first game and he was playing defense and I'm like, 'Cassius, what are you doing? Go forward! Go score a goal!'" Leroux admitted. "You know, I'm not used to defense. So of course I want him to be a forward like Mommy."

For now, though, the gold medal-winning striker is just thrilled to see him on the pitch. While her 2-year-old daughter Roux is more into Frozen than footwork ("Coordination is not her forte," acknowledged Leroux), her eldest "just found the love for soccer this year and it's been amazing to watch," she shared. "I mean, I get just as excited watching him score goals as I do when I score goals."