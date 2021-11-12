People's Choice Awards

Hear "Be Alive," Beyoncé's First Song in Over a Year

Beyoncé plus Venus and Serena Williams—can one project take so much greatness?!? Queen Bey is back with an inspiring single, "Be Alive," from the upcoming film King Richard.

Do you hear that? Beyoncé is back with new music!

The Queen has returned after a year away from music with "Be Alive," from the upcoming film, King Richard. Prior to the single's release, on Friday, Nov. 12, fans could hear it in the trailer for the film, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' dad. "It feels so good to be alive. Got all my sisters by my side," she sings. "Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried. That's why I lift my head with pride. Now we're sitting on top of the world again."

Along with the song, an official lyric video dropped as well. The video features the song playing while a voice-over of the real Richard Williams giving one of his famous pep talks plays over it. 

King Richard tells the true story of the father's quest in the early ‘90s to make his two youngest children—Venus, 41, and Serena, 40—tennis greats.

The film documents seven years in the beginning of the tennis duos' early life, as their father coached them and put them on the path out of South Central, Los Angeles, into the world of professional tennis.

Last week, Serena—who, along with her sister, executive produces the film—shared why Beyoncé was the only choice to sing the inspiring song. "When the film came out, there was no other person that could do the song except for Beyoncé," she told Jimmy Kimmel.  "Because I feel like we've had a similar path in our lives. We trained since an early age to reach a goal. Her dad was super involved in her career as well as her mom."

 

She added, "For us there was really only one answer and she embraced that. There was just no doubt in her mind that it belonged to her as well. And so, the original song is amazing and I love it and it all came together really so perfectly."

Watch the official lyric video for "Be Alive" above.

King Richard hits theatres and HBO Max on Nov. 19.

