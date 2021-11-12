Hear "Be Alive," Beyoncé's First Song in Over a Year

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski "Embarrassed" Herself in Front of Beyonce

Do you hear that? Beyoncé is back with new music!

The Queen has returned after a year away from music with "Be Alive," from the upcoming film, King Richard. Prior to the single's release, on Friday, Nov. 12, fans could hear it in the trailer for the film, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' dad. "It feels so good to be alive. Got all my sisters by my side," she sings. "Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried. That's why I lift my head with pride. Now we're sitting on top of the world again."

Along with the song, an official lyric video dropped as well. The video features the song playing while a voice-over of the real Richard Williams giving one of his famous pep talks plays over it.

King Richard tells the true story of the father's quest in the early ‘90s to make his two youngest children—Venus, 41, and Serena, 40—tennis greats.