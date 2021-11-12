Step Right Up and Find Out Why Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively's Family Life Is a "Circus"

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Talks Sex Life on "The Tonight Show"

Ryan Reynolds is a man who goes by many titles: actor, dad, producer, 2010's sexiest man alive and now…ringleader?

In an interview with Fatherly on Friday, Nov. 12, the Deadpool actor lovingly compared his family and their busy schedules to a "circus" that's filled to the brim with nonstop activity.

"We have three kids, it's a circus," he explained. "It's quite literally a circus all the time. There's always something going on. There's always some extracurricular thing that the kids are doing, that sort of thing."

Reynolds is wrapping up the last of his major projects—and making surprise visits on late-night television—before he temporarily steps away from acting to devote more time to his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty. Although he doesn't have a return date scheduled yet, he has said that he plans to make family his first priority until "at least summer 2022."