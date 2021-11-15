People's Choice Awards

Look Back at All of Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn's new show Siwas Dance Pop Revolution is heading to E!. Ahead of tomorrow's premiere, look back at the Dance Moms duo's sweetest mother-daughter moments,

By Allison Crist Nov 15, 2021 2:00 PM
A mom, manager and best friend all in one. 

JoJo Siwa and her mother Jessalynn Siwa were first introduced to the world on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013, and it didn't take long for the now 18-year-old's career to take off. The mother-daughter duo went on to star on two seasons of Dance Moms, and JoJo eventually signed with Nickelodeon, embarked on a musical career, developed her own line of bows (her signature accessory) and can now be seen competing on Dancing With the Stars

But even as JoJo was catapulted to fame, Jessalynn always remained her number one fan. 

JoJo is equally supportive of her mom's career ventures, which now includes the new Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

Coming to E! on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the show marks both JoJo and Jessalynn's return to reality TV as they set out to create the next big kid pop group, XOMG POP.

JoJo Siwa Through the Years

The pair will select 11 of the most talented triple-threat girls from across the country to compete for a spot in the group, which will eventually be managed by Jessalynn and serve as an opening act for JoJo. 

"Since I came out of the womb, we've been working together," JoJo said during an exclusive conversation on E! News' Daily Pop earlier this month, with Jessalynn adding that they "found the perfect pop group" thanks to their collaborative efforts.

"It was awesome," Jessalynn continued. "I just love watching JoJo and being like, 'What are you doing? What are you thinking?' You're not even going to believe how good these kids are."

We can't wait to find out how the competition turns out and see more of JoJo and Jessalynn's close dynamic, so before Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres on E!, we're looking back at all of their cutest mother-daughter moments. 

Keep scrolling see a slew of sentimental pics!

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on E! and is now streaming on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Rhinestones, rhinestones and more rhinestones! JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa share the best bond, and they do it in (colorful!) style.

Instagram
Meet Pennywise Siwa

Jessalynn is always JoJo's biggest supporter—even when she looks this frightening. But hey, it's all in the hopes of winning the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy!

Instagram
Behind the Scenes of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

ICYMI, JoJo and Jessalynn have a new show! Now streaming on Peacock and coming to E! soon, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution follows the pair as they try to turn the brand-new group "XOMG POP," into pop music's next big sensation.

Instagram
A Major Moment

Jessalynn shared this sweet snapshot on Sept. 21 after JoJo made her DWTS debut. "I always tell JoJo 'I love you no matter what and I don't mind sharing you with the world as long as the world loves you,'" she wrote. "Tonight was unreal."

Instagram
Gucci Girls

Like we said, this mother-daughter duo loves to match!

Instagram
Mini Photoshoot

Jessalyn took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to share several selfies with her daughter, beginning with this adorable and smiley snap.

Instagram
Funny Faces

Strike a pose, but make it funny.

Instagram
On Camera

JoJo and Jessalynn were busy at work for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution on June 9.

Instagram
Twin Grins

They may not be twinning outfit-wise, but the pair's resemblance is uncanny!

Instagram
Batter Up

JoJo played in the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game! Did she crush it? Absolutely.

Instagram
Hugs

"Love our friendship so much," Jessalyn wrote on Instagram in June.

Instagram
Showing Support

Jessalynn took to social media with a heartwarming post featuring this photo after JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, writing, "The best thing you can be is yourself and the best gift you can give someone is to love them for exactly who they are always and forever."

Instagram
Gingerbread JoJo

JoJo was clearly ready to get into the Christmas spirit...even though it was only Nov. 2020!

Instagram
Just Chillin'

Like everyone else, JoJo and her mom spent a lot of time at home in 2020. Here, they posed for a casual selfie.

Instagram
Smile!

JoJo's signature bow was on full display.

Instagram
Take Two

What's a mini selfie session without a duck face or two?

Instagram
Awards Show Glam

JoJo and Jessalynn had a girls night out at the Streamy Awards in Dec. 2019.

Instagram
Bird Besties

JoJo was perfectly on theme for the premiere of Angry Birds 2. Just look at that bow!

Instagram
Take Me Out to the Ballgame

JoJo and Jessalyn commemorated JoJo taking Wrigley Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals with a selfie.

Instagram
On Tour

JoJo's debut concert, D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, kicked off in May 2019 and is set to resume next year in 2022.

Instagram
Rainbow'd Out

Now that's a look.

Instagram
Panda Pals

The mother-daughter duo made a friend at Universal Studios Orlando back in April 2019.

Instagram
FaceTime Fun

After spotting her merch in the wild, JoJo made sure to FaceTime her biggest supporter.

Instagram
Parking Lot Poses

JoJo and Jessalyn looked adorable in these fun and candid snapshots.

Instagram
Cheers

Photobomb mom and her martini? Check.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

JoJo and Jessalynn posed in front of the infamous Paul Smith pink wall during a trip to L.A. in 2016.

Instagram
Dance Moms Duo

Who could forget where JoJo first got her start? For two seasons, both she and her mom starred on the Lifetime series.

Instagram
Miley Siwa

JoJo did her best Miley Cyrus impression for a Dance Moms season five solo performance.

Instagram
AUDC Fun

Before joining Dance Moms, JoJo made her reality TV debut on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition.

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

On or off national television, Jessalynn and JoJo always remained close.

