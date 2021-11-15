Look Back at All of Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

A mom, manager and best friend all in one.

JoJo Siwa and her mother Jessalynn Siwa were first introduced to the world on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013, and it didn't take long for the now 18-year-old's career to take off. The mother-daughter duo went on to star on two seasons of Dance Moms, and JoJo eventually signed with Nickelodeon, embarked on a musical career, developed her own line of bows (her signature accessory) and can now be seen competing on Dancing With the Stars.

But even as JoJo was catapulted to fame, Jessalynn always remained her number one fan.

JoJo is equally supportive of her mom's career ventures, which now includes the new Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

Coming to E! on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the show marks both JoJo and Jessalynn's return to reality TV as they set out to create the next big kid pop group, XOMG POP.