Why Harry Potter's Hermione Granger Will Always Be the Badass We Aspire to Be

Watch : Emma Watson Reveals Biggest "Harry Potter" Fan in "Little Women"

"I'm hoping to do some good in the world!"

Little did Hermione Granger know the impact she would have when she uttered those words in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final installment of the magical series.

This past Halloween, I went to my 8-year-old nephew's outdoor costume parade at his elementary school. He was dressed as some kind of neon skeleton from Fortnite (apparently it is still A Thing, fellow olds!) and so was his best friend, though it wasn't an intentional matching situation. So as we waited for the precession to begin, I was expecting to see a lot of costumes I would be two (OK, three) generations away from understanding.

But then a small girl in a Hogwarts robe walked by, proudly holding her wand, and I felt a small flutter. And when another young grade schooler walked by with the same costume, complete with a Gryffindor scarf, a warmth spread through my body like I had just guzzled a mug of Butterbeer. By the end of the event, I had seen no less than nine girls dressed as Hermione Granger and my heart grew three sizes that day.