Ewan McGregor Teases a Rematch Between Obi Wan and Vader in New Disney+ Series

This is (Obi-)wan rematch you won't want to miss.

Grab your lightsabers and some popcorn because this is about to get good. In honor of Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, the team behind the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, released a new featurette on the streamer. Actor Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow came together to give us a behind-the-scenes look and share their thoughts on the special event series, which is expected to premiere in 2022.

The new series finds Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor) in between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), living in exile in Tatooine and trying to protect Luke Skywalker. "He has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe," shares McGregor.

Chow explains that it is the "starting place for our story. The interesting thing is gonna be where it goes from there."

She continues, "This is quite a dark time we're coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it's not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there."