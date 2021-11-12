Watch Netflix's Crime Scene Reveal Its Next Case in New Teaser

The countdown has begun.

Netflix just dropped the news that Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will stream on Dec. 29.



On Dec. 29, the team behind Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel is back on the streamer for a season two. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger will explore the depravity of New York City's dangerous Times Square neighborhood in the '70s and '80s. The dodgy setting made it possible for one man to commit unthinkable acts.

Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award–winning documentary maker's wildly popular Crime Scene had 45 million households tuning in to get to the bottom of Canadian student Elisa Lam's disappearance from a seedy Los Angeles hotel.

This time around, as seen In the new Netflix teaser on Twitter, eerie music creeps through the shining lights of the world's most popular tourist destination, Times Square.