Watch Lil Nas X Learn His Boyfriend Is Married in Dramatic Maury Show Teaser

Watch : Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!

It's another shocking episode of the Maury Show, and it's next guest is...Lil Nas X?

That's right! The 22-year-old artist is set to appear on the Nov. 17 episode with his now-ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza. And if the 40-second teaser is any indication, there's tons of drama.

"Montero found the love of his life," host Maury Povich says in the trailer, "but was shocked to discover Yai was married."

The clip then shows Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, sitting down with a woman who appears to be the one Yai had wed and telling her, "Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half." She calls him a "liar."

Maury also reveals that the woman has a 4-year-old child and asks, "Is Yai the dad?"

But that's not all. The explosive trailer also features a paternity test, smashed bouquets, a proposal and more. However, it looks like fans will just have to tune in to see everything unfold. Yai reacted to the video by re-posting it on Instagram alongside a pair of eye and laughing emojis.