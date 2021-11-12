People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Lil Nas X Learn His Boyfriend Is Married in Dramatic Maury Show Teaser

You never know who'll you'll see on Maury! Lil Nas X is set to appear on the show to find out whether his ex-boyfriend Ya Ariza was married while they dated, a teaser for the episode reveals.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 12, 2021 6:20 PMTags
CelebritiesLil Nas X
Watch: Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!

It's another shocking episode of the Maury Show, and it's next guest is...Lil Nas X?

That's right! The 22-year-old artist is set to appear on the Nov. 17 episode with his now-ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza. And if the 40-second teaser is any indication, there's tons of drama.

"Montero found the love of his life," host Maury Povich says in the trailer, "but was shocked to discover Yai was married."

The clip then shows Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, sitting down with a woman who appears to be the one Yai had wed and telling her, "Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half." She calls him a "liar."

Maury also reveals that the woman has a 4-year-old child and asks, "Is Yai the dad?"

But that's not all. The explosive trailer also features a paternity test, smashed bouquets, a proposal and more. However, it looks like fans will just have to tune in to see everything unfold. Yai reacted to the video by re-posting it on Instagram alongside a pair of eye and laughing emojis. 

photos
Lil Nas X's Best Looks

Lil Nas X first mentioned the relationship in interview for Variety's August issue. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. [But] I've found someone special now," he told the outlet without naming names at the time. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it—it's just a feeling."

Then, in a September interview with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Lil Nas X said he "was seeing someone" but that he "kind of decided" he "didn't want to anymore." He reiterated his single status during an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA a few days later.

"We were dating and we were still on very good terms," the two-time Grammy winner said. "We may date again I'm sure."

Lil Nas X suggested the timing wasn't right. "I love him. He's amazing," he added. "I want to, like, focus on my music right now."

Although, he called Yai "literally the best person" he's ever dated. "I am still very much in love," the "Old Town Road" star continued, "but I'm, like, trying to manage, you know?....If it's meant [to be], it will happen in the future, you know?"

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

3

See Every Magical Moment From Paris Hilton's Wedding to Carter Reum

YouTube

Watch the video to see the teaser for the upcoming episode.  

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

3

See Every Magical Moment From Paris Hilton's Wedding to Carter Reum

4

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

5

5 Things Meghan King Can't Live Without

Latest News

Ewan McGregor Teases an Obi-Wan-Vader Rematch in Disney+ Series

Exclusive

Inside Erin Lim Rhodes' Baby Shower: All the Details and Photos

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Wear #FreeBritney Shirts Before Hearing

Watch Netflix Reveal Crime Scene Its Next Case in New Teaser

See Every Magical Moment From Paris Hilton's Wedding to Carter Reum

Exclusive

Dateline's Keith Morrison Shares New Update on Lori Vallow Case

Watch Lil Nas X Learn His Boyfriend Is Married in Maury Teaser