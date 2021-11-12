Find Out Which Musical Olivia Rodrigo & Company Will Perform on Season 3 of HSMTMTS

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

We're soarin', flyin' over to Disney+ to renew our subscription.

On Friday, Nov. 12—a.k.a. Disney+ Day— the streamer not only revealed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return in 2022, but the House of Mouse also gave us some other super-cool news: Season three of HSMTMTS will tackle Disney's Frozen.

"We already have chills," the streamer's Twitter account wrote. "#HSMTMTS season 3 is coming in 2022."

In addition, Disney+ uploaded key art from the show to social media that said, "Love is an open door."

Can we just, say something crazy? We don't know if we want to see an Olivia Rodrigo rendition of "Let It Go" or Joshua Bassett's character as Hans more.

The decision to do Frozen comes after the East High drama club tackled Beauty and the Beast in season two. However, this time, the season follows the "characters to sleep-away camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights."