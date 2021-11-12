Adele Reveals "Brutally Honest" Message Behind Her New Song "Hold On"

Watch : Why Adele AVOIDED Being Friends With J.Law & Nicole Richie

Grab your tissues—Adele's latest music is going to bring the tears.

In a clip from the songstress' upcoming CBS special, One Night with Adele, the 33-year-old singer talks about the "brutally honest" track "Hold On," from her album 30. Oprah suggests that the singer had to be in the "dark dark dark hours," when making the track and the lyrics couldn't reflect it more.

Oprah reads the lyric out loud: "I'm such a mess. The harder that I try I regress. I am my own worst enemy. Right now, I truly hate being me. Every day feels like the road that I'm on might open up and swallow me whole. How do I feel so mighty small when I'm struggling to feel at all?"

Adele then got candid about the people who inspired the heartbreaking tune. "My friends always would say ‘hold on' when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse," she said. "But it was just exhausting trying to like keep going with it."