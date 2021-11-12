90 Day: The Single Life's Colt Johnson & Mom Debbie Share This Same Bad Habit in the Bedroom

Watch : "90 Day Fiance" Star Colt's Mom Debbie's Catfish Nightmare

The apple sure doesn't fall far from the reality TV dating tree!

After 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Colt Johnson found love last season on Discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life, his mother Debbie Johnson is ready for a second chance at romance during season two, premiering today, Friday, Nov. 12. But, this mother-son duo has more in common than just being unlucky in love: They both have the same pillow talk tactics!

During a hilarious exclusive interview with E! News' Night Pop on Nov. 11, Debbie confirmed that she does the same thing in bed as Colt.

A clip of the season premiere shows Debbie explain to daughter-in-law Vanessa Guerra that it's been a while since she's "had some strange man" in her bed. And the last time Debbie got intimate, her partner told her to "stop talking at one point."

"That's really odd because I've kind of had that same issue with Colt," Vanessa says with an uncomfortable grin.