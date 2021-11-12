People's Choice Awards

See Travis Barker’s Sweet Response After Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s “Obsessed” With Him

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are clearly in love but their latest Instagram exchange proves it's something more. See the couple's latest run of social media PDA and try not to melt.

There isn't enough heart eye emojis in the world to measure Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love.

Kravis proved that even a slight trip to the supermarket is enough to remind each other how in love they are. The Blink-182 drummer posted a picture on Instagram standing in a mini mart holding a bag of Lays potato chips and two of the vegan-friendly orange Tic Tac packs on Thursday, Nov. 11. "I'm all lost in the supermarket," the caption read. While most of the comments focused on the drummer's choice of snack—Kourtney made a comment about hers.

"Obsessed with you and your vegan stuff," she wrote with an added tongue out emoji. Surely the comment made her fiancé blush as he responded, "Obsessed with you lover."

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, have never been shy about showing a little internet PDA. Travis—who popped the question to Kourtney last month—even used Instagram to hint at a possible baby name for the pair.

Fresh off their iconic Halloween celebrations as the lead couple from the film True Romance. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a solo pic of her dressed as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman. "Our sons name would be Elvis," the musician wrote referencing an iconic scene from the movie.

The couple's obsession with each other has already led to engagement, but could a baby be the next step? A source recently old E! News that the duo want to have a baby together and are "hoping to be expecting by next year."

Another source added, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."

"Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more," the second source shared.

