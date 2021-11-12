See Travis Barker’s Sweet Response After Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s “Obsessed” With Him

Watch : Travis Seals Kourtney Kardashian's Love With A TATTOO Kiss

There isn't enough heart eye emojis in the world to measure Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love.

Kravis proved that even a slight trip to the supermarket is enough to remind each other how in love they are. The Blink-182 drummer posted a picture on Instagram standing in a mini mart holding a bag of Lays potato chips and two of the vegan-friendly orange Tic Tac packs on Thursday, Nov. 11. "I'm all lost in the supermarket," the caption read. While most of the comments focused on the drummer's choice of snack—Kourtney made a comment about hers.

"Obsessed with you and your vegan stuff," she wrote with an added tongue out emoji. Surely the comment made her fiancé blush as he responded, "Obsessed with you lover."

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, have never been shy about showing a little internet PDA. Travis—who popped the question to Kourtney last month—even used Instagram to hint at a possible baby name for the pair.