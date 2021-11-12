A Missing Woman's Case Is Re-Examined 18 Years Later in Evil in Alaska

Two roommates, one disappearance and no answers.

During an exclusive sneak peek at Oxygen's new true crime docu-series Fatal Frontier: Evil in Alaska, airing Sunday, Nov. 14, a former Alaska police officer breaks down what really happened for a missing persons case 18 years later. The special two-episode premiere kicks off with revisiting a report that a young Indigenous woman named Timayre Towarak filed in August 2003.

"Nome is a small town in Alaska," retired police officer of Nome P.D. Byron Redburn starts to explain. "It's a place to go party. Some people have been reported missing in Nome have not been located. And this have been going on for years."

The state of Alaska ranks fourth in the nation for murdered and missing Indigenous woman, according to the National Crime Information Center. There are currently over 5,712 cases of murdered and missing Indigenous women in the U.S.

Nome is situated at the end of the Iditarod trails, and as one resident adds, the town "has a bad reputation of people from the surrounding villages coming into the community and end up missing."