People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She "Never Recovered" From This "Really Embarrassing" Beyoncé Encounter

What would you say if you ever had the opportunity to meet Beyoncé? During an interview on WWHL, Emily Ratajkowski recalled what she said to the singer at the 2016 Met Gala.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 12, 2021 3:18 PMTags

That was one Met Gala Emily Ratajkowski will never forget.

The model recalled the time she met Beyoncé at the 2016 ball during the Nov. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The topic came up after host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer asking who Ratajkowski was most excited to meet at the 2022 soirée

"I met Beyoncé a couple years back and I've never recovered," the runway star, who was joined by comedian and writer Ziwe, replied, "and so I walk into the Met with a lot of confidence now because I've met the queen." 

Ratajkowski explained she had been talking to Solange Knowles when the singer asked if she'd met her sister. 

"And there was Beyoncé," Ratajkowski remembered, "and I totally embarrassed myself."

Beyoncé's Lemonade album had just dropped, and Ratajkowski was totally starstruck, leading her to say, as she put it, "something really embarrassing."

photos
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

"I was like, 'No man has done what you have done with Lemonade,'" she said. "I'd had, like, a little bit of champagne, and I just decided to go for it and it was wrong."

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

3

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

So, how did Queen Bey react? "She was so nice, of course, because she's used to people losing their minds, but I've never lived it down or recovered," Ratajkowski shared. "I just keep it together now at the Met. I'm like, 'All right, we don't have to say hi to that person. We'll be fine.'"

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

 

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

3

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

4

How I Met Your Father Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

5

Lady Gaga Reacts to Internet's Focus on House of Gucci Accent

Latest News

Lady Gaga Reacts to Internet's Focus on House of Gucci Accent

See Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

Super Cool Gifts You’re Gonna Want to Keep for Yourself

Taylor Swift's Red Album Decoded: All the Heartbreaking Lyrics

Andy Cohen Defends BFF Sarah Jessica Parker’s Comments on Aging

Emeril Lagasse's Holiday Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

Relive the Biggest Moments From Taylor Swift's Red Era