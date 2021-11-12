Emily Ratajkowski Admits She "Never Recovered" From This "Really Embarrassing" Beyoncé Encounter

That was one Met Gala Emily Ratajkowski will never forget.

The model recalled the time she met Beyoncé at the 2016 ball during the Nov. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The topic came up after host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer asking who Ratajkowski was most excited to meet at the 2022 soirée.

"I met Beyoncé a couple years back and I've never recovered," the runway star, who was joined by comedian and writer Ziwe, replied, "and so I walk into the Met with a lot of confidence now because I've met the queen."

Ratajkowski explained she had been talking to Solange Knowles when the singer asked if she'd met her sister.

"And there was Beyoncé," Ratajkowski remembered, "and I totally embarrassed myself."

Beyoncé's Lemonade album had just dropped, and Ratajkowski was totally starstruck, leading her to say, as she put it, "something really embarrassing."