Lady Gaga Is Over the Internet’s Fascination With Her House of Gucci Accent

Lady Gaga wants you to know that there is more to her work in House of Gucci than her accent.
The "Born This Way" singer has shared that a lot of work went into her recent transformation as Patrizia Reggiani for the new Ridley Scott film—outside of her voice. "If I'm being honest, I do feel that it's been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long," she told the New York Times.
In preparation for the role, Gaga maintained the accent for a period of nine months. Not even breaking character to speak to her family and friends.
"I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much," she shared. "I would be talking like this with my mother, with friends, so that I, Stefani, could speak like this and it would be totally natural.
She continued, "It's like muscle memory, so that when you're in the scene, the accent is not in the way of the visceral quality of what's happening in the room."
It's more than method acting for Gaga, it's simply practice. "My approach to this was not different than my commitment to music," she explained. "But I want to be clear: I don't think it's about sensationalizing method acting or being in character as the only way to do things. It would have been harder for me to go in and out of character on set than to stay in it."
For Gaga, who said that the role came when she was in "a really complicated place" in her life, Patrizia offered an escape. But when it was time to say goodbye to the woman who was convicted of murder in 1995—she was relieved.
"To be honest, I was really ready to let go. She's a tremendously complicated individual and when you're living in survival mode all the time — and she was always in survival mode — it creates such a sentiment of trauma constantly," she said. "When I got on that plane back from Italy, I threw out my cigarettes. I threw out the booze, I landed in L.A. and cleaned my life up because I couldn't live that way anymore. It was killing me because it was killing her."
House of Gucci hits theatres Nov. 24.