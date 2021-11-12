Lady Gaga Is Over the Internet’s Fascination With Her House of Gucci Accent

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

Lady Gaga wants you to know that there is more to her work in House of Gucci than her accent.

The "Born This Way" singer has shared that a lot of work went into her recent transformation as Patrizia Reggiani for the new Ridley Scott film—outside of her voice. "If I'm being honest, I do feel that it's been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long," she told the New York Times.

In preparation for the role, Gaga maintained the accent for a period of nine months. Not even breaking character to speak to her family and friends.

"I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much," she shared. "I would be talking like this with my mother, with friends, so that I, Stefani, could speak like this and it would be totally natural.