You Need to See Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Title

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Teases Paul Rudd Over Sexiest Man Alive Title

Paul Rudd has a friend in Jennifer Aniston.

The 52-year-old actress celebrated the actor, also 52, being named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, Nov. 11.

"This makes me happy," Aniston wrote alongside a video of Rudd at the magazine's photo shoot. "We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!"

She also shared a throwback of the duo from their 1998 movie The Object of My Affection. "You don't age, which is weird," Aniston continued. "But we still love you."

This wasn't the only film the A-listers starred in together. Aniston and Rudd also acted in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust. And as fans will recall, he appeared in the final two seasons of her show Friends and played Mike Hannigan, who was the husband of Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay.

Aniston also isn't the only star to give Rudd a shout-out. After the honor was announced, Josh Gad tweeted, "If I had to lose out to someone, I'm happy it's Paul." And while Ryan Reynolds noted on Today he's "very excited" about the news, he also teased "this opportunity will be wasted on [Rudd], like so many before him."