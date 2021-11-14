People's Choice Awards

Check Out The Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Katy Perry and Gabby Barrett debuted major hair changes at the 2021 CMA Awards, while Billy Joel stepped out for the first time after losing 50 pounds.

Now that's how you make an entrance.

Katy Perry and Gabby Barrett both showed off bold hair transformations at the 2021 CMA Awards, with the former dyeing her locks while the latter underwent a chop to unveil a blunt bob. They weren't the only stars to change their tresses, as Kaia Gerber casually debuted bangs, Sofia Richie returned to her natural hair color and Dove Cameron said goodbye to her usually blonde strands in favor of a darker 'do.

Plus, Reign Disick once again played with his hairstyle and Billy Joel stepped out for the first time since losing 50 pounds. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week:

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

"I just think it's time to give them everything they want."

That was the caption the American Idol judge used for her Instagram post about the CMA Awards on Nov. 10, which documented her epic hair transformation for the big event.

Perry, who has been sporting platinum blonde hair for some time, went back to her signature black locks, showing off the dyeing process, which was done by celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry

"She's back!!!" Henry captioned a photo of the "Daisies" singer, adding in another caption, "Yes.... we took her dark!"

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Adela Loconte/Shutterstock
Billy Joel

The piano man is down 50 pounds.

The 72-year-old musician showed off his weight loss during his Nov. 5 show at Madison Square Garden, his first performance back at the iconic NYC venue since February 2020. 

Last month, Joel revealed to Howard Stern that his slimmed down figure was due to a back surgery he underwent earlier this year.

"The pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite," the "Uptown Girl" singer explained. "I embraced that. I said, 'OK, I won't eat as much,' and I ate less and less and less and less, and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too."

While he wasn't expecting to lose weight, Joel did admit he was "happy" with the results, joking, "I had gotten kind of chunky."

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

The Disney Channel star and singer was almost unrecognizable as she debuted brown hair on the red carpet at the star-studded 2021 LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.

Though  the 25-year-old has been known for her platinum blonde locks last year, amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she started to grow out her natural darker hair. In September 2020, she told beauty site Byrdie, "So I haven't dyed my hair in six months, which has been great for me because as a blonde, this s--t requires so much maintenance, as I'm sure you know. I feel like my hair is actually growing for the first time in two years, which is amazing."

Instagram/Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

The model is going dark for the winter.

Richie ditched her blonde locks for a brunette hue, which she debuted on Instagram, writing, "Back to my roots."

The 23-year-old's recent dye job is her first return to her natural chestnut color since 2017.

Instagram
Reign Disick

Fresh 'do, fireplace and quality father-son time? Yep, it's a recipe for a pretty perfect night, according to Scott Disick

The father of three snapped adorable pics of his 6-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick on Nov. 9, including a photo showing off Reign's latest hairstyle. "How ya doin' guy?" Scott joked with an up close photo of Reign fake frowning over his new shaved head. 

Scott added, "Best night ever," as Penelope laid down beside the fire in her pajamas. 

Shutterstock; Instagram
Kaia Gerber

The American Horror Stories star is modeling a new look.

The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 9 to debut a shoulder-skimming shaggy cut and eye-length fringe. And though the brand spokesperson gave a shoutout to YSL Beauty's Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm, the star of the pic was her bangin' new do.  

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Gabby Barrett

Call it the CMAs chop!

Barrett, who was nominated for four awards, decided to make a change to her long blonde hair for the red carpet, debuting a chic chin-length bob as she posed for photos with her husband Cade Foehner

But by the time the American Idol finalist took the stage for her performance of her hit song "The Good Ones," her strands were once again flowing, reaching close to her waist. 

Check Out The Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

