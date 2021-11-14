Watch: Happy Birthday Katy Perry!: Live From E! Rewind
Now that's how you make an entrance.
Katy Perry and Gabby Barrett both showed off bold hair transformations at the 2021 CMA Awards, with the former dyeing her locks while the latter underwent a chop to unveil a blunt bob. They weren't the only stars to change their tresses, as Kaia Gerber casually debuted bangs, Sofia Richie returned to her natural hair color and Dove Cameron said goodbye to her usually blonde strands in favor of a darker 'do.
Plus, Reign Disick once again played with his hairstyle and Billy Joel stepped out for the first time since losing 50 pounds.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: