Andy Cohen Defends BFF Sarah Jessica Parker’s Comments on Aging

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker SLAMS "Misogynistic Chatter" About Her Looks

And just like that…Andy Cohen proves that he has Sarah Jessica Parker's back.

The Watch What Happens Live host joined Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show on Thursday, Nov. 11, and shared his reaction to his bestie's recent comments about the "misogynistic" double standards that come with aging. Echoing the SJP's statements in Vogue—Andy couldn't help but wonder—why aren't they talking about his gray hair.

"We were at lunch and there's a paparazzi. She's sitting next to me, white hair and all the articles were ‘Sarah Jessica Parker she's going gray, and she looks old,'" he shared. "It was insanity and here she is sitting next to me, who is going gray, and people just missed the mark totally and it was so misogynistic, and she was right."

According to Andy, the Sex and the City revival—which Sarah reprises her role as Carrie Bradshaw—is going to send a powerful message. As he explained, "I think that this new Sex and the City iteration And Just Like That…is going to be so revolutionary."