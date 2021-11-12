Andy Cohen Defends BFF Sarah Jessica Parker’s Comments on Aging

And just like that…Andy Cohen proves that he has Sarah Jessica Parker's back.
The Watch What Happens Live host joined Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show on Thursday, Nov. 11, and shared his reaction to his bestie's recent comments about the "misogynistic" double standards that come with aging. Echoing the SJP's statements in Vogue—Andy couldn't help but wonder—why aren't they talking about his gray hair.
"We were at lunch and there's a paparazzi. She's sitting next to me, white hair and all the articles were ‘Sarah Jessica Parker she's going gray, and she looks old,'" he shared. "It was insanity and here she is sitting next to me, who is going gray, and people just missed the mark totally and it was so misogynistic, and she was right."
According to Andy, the Sex and the City revival—which Sarah reprises her role as Carrie Bradshaw—is going to send a powerful message. As he explained, "I think that this new Sex and the City iteration And Just Like That…is going to be so revolutionary."
"Because from what I understand is, it's going to show the women living vibrantly in their 50s and at this stage of their lives," he continued. "She's not going to be running around in a tutu and high heels. They're going to be living in their 50s as beautiful women and I think it's going to be a wonderful message."
In the Vogue article, which Sarah is the cover star, she noted that "everyone has something to say," about the way the series leads (which also included Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are embracing the beauty of getting older.
"It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are," Sarah said. "As if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"