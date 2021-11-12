Taylor Swift Delivers "Biggest Burn" to Anyone Who Might Think Her Songs Are About Them

Watch : Taylor Swift Teases New Short Film for "All Too Well"

Taylor Swift delivered a magical comment that just might make a few people from her past feel a bit miserable.

The 31-year-old pop star was a Late Night guest on Thursday, Nov. 11, where she and host Seth Meyers discussed her latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), which dropped that night at midnight. During the chat, Taylor admitted she's feeling much calmer about the new version than she was when she released the original Red in 2012.

"It came out originally about a decade ago, and I was 22, and that release week was so stressful because nobody has heard any of the music," she recalled. "There are like 14 different genres on this album. It's a real patchwork quilt of genre. I was really experimenting."

Taylor explained that she was not only concerned back then about whether people would enjoy the album but was also feeling "really sad" due to some tough life experiences. This time around, however, is much different.