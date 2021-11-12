The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Hospitalized After "Painful" Marathon Experience

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Tayshia Adams is offering her fans a glimpse at her health struggles.

The 31-year-old co-host of The Bachelorette posted footage to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Nov. 11 of herself apparently resting in a hospital bed with an IV hooked up to her right arm.

"Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m.," the lead of The Bachelorette season 16 wrote on her post. "What a day."

Although Tayshia did not share further information about what happened to make her need medical attention, the video comes a day after she posted footage to her Instagram Story detailing the tough recovery process she's endured after completing the New York City Marathon with fiancé Zac Clark on Sunday, Nov. 7.

After returning from an event on Wednesday, Nov. 10 during which she wore heels, Tayshia told fans on her Instagram Story that she "physically could not walk Monday and Tuesday." She continued, "It was the most painful thing in the world."