Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version of "All Too Well" Is Here: Listen Now

Watch : Taylor Swift Teases New Short Film for "All Too Well"

Attention, Taylor Swift fans: It's time to dance 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light.

At midnight, the superstar singer officially dropped her latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version). The album, first released in 2012, now features 30 songs, including a 10-minute version of her beloved track "All Too Well."

After the song—which reflects on a heartbreaking romance (and a lost scarf!)—was first released nine years ago, it quickly became a fan favorite for its moving lyrics. Then, over the years, Swift let it slip that she still had the original, more explicit version of the song. "It included the F-word," Swift dished on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast in 2020, "and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure.'"

"I ended up taking it home and listening to it," Swift, who is rumored to have written the song about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, continued. "And I was like, 'I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'" She then enlisted the help of songwriter Liz Rose to get the song down to just over five minutes for Red's 2012 release.