Grey's Anatomy's Miranda Bailey Faces Life-Changing Decision After Station 19 Hero's Death

During the dramatic crossover event for Grey's Anatomy's and Station 19, a firefighter's death led Miranda Bailey to deal with a tough choice.

A tragic twist on Station 19 pushed a Grey's Anatomy doctor toward a difficult decision.

The latest crossover event for the two ABC drama series saw the firefighters dealing with a gas explosion on Thursday, Nov. 11. Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) saved the life of Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) after she was struck by a live power line, but Dean himself was later killed by an explosion in a different house. 

This tragic turn of events left Ben Warren (Jason George) grappling with the fact that he had previously promised Dean he would raise daughter Pru if anything were to happen. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was shocked by the agreement but appeared to come around after hugging the girl in the hospital. 

Meanwhile, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) kept heating things up with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), as the pair shared a lengthy smooch to close out the episode. 

In a statement shared to media outlets, Okieriete thanked Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes and other members of the shows' creative teams for his run. "It's been a pleasure being Dean," said the actor, who has portrayed the firefighter since 2018. 

Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

"I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV," the Hamilton standout continued. "And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love. I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!"

As far as what's next for Pru, a promo teasing the next episode showed a family member demanding custody of the girl, which appeared to catch Miranda off guard. 

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

