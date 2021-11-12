People's Choice Awards

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding in Bel-Air

Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and Bebe Rexha were among the stars to attend Paris Hilton's glam wedding with Carter Reum. Guests celebrated their love story at a Los Angeles estate on Nov. 11.

Watch: Paris Hilton's Mom Kathy Plans To Join Her Honeymoon

Four engagements and a wedding later, Paris Hilton is a married woman! 

The reality star and fashion icon got her happily ever after when she tied the knot with her partner of two years, Carter Reum, during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Paris, 40, invited the who's who of Hollywood to help the newlyweds celebrate their love at an estate in Bel-Air, with the guest list including Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Bebe Rexha and more friends.

She and Carter got engaged in February ahead of Valentine's Day, and while it's not her first time being proposed to, it's clear she has found the one.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Paris previously told People. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

Fans can watch her entire wedding journey unfold by streaming Paris in Love on Peacock. "The day we've ALL been waiting for is finally here!" the bride teased ahead of the ceremony. 

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, she wrote a sweet tribute to her new husband, saying, "No matter the season—winter in the snow or summer on the lake—You've become my home away from home. Home isn't a place, it's a person. Now and forever, I'm so happy we get to build our home together." 

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended their wedding.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Emma Roberts and Cade Hudson

Emma donned a chic blazer over her shoulders while holding hands with her best friend Cade.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Bebe Rexha

In the name of love? Bebe rocked a strapless blue dress for the party. 

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson's hubby was seen stepping out of a car on the way to Paris' wedding.

MEGA
Paula Abdul

The former American Idol judge waved to fans while attending the big event.

MEGA
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The Halloween star and her real estate mogul husband arrived together to celebrate Paris and Carter's nuptials. 

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Richard Hilton

Paris' dad had a smile on his face as he prepared to watch his daughter tie the knot.

MEGA
Kathy Hilton

The mother of the bride wore a traditional frock for the buzzy affair.

MEGA
Christine Chiu

Christine, a socialite best known from the Netflix show Bling Empire, arrived in a rosy gown for the wedding in Bel-Air.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Stacey Bendet

The fashion designer, who had a hand in the big day, chose an emerald green ensemble for the "I dos." 

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

