Why the New Addition to the Flight Attendant Season Two Cast Looks So Familiar

Alanna Ubach has starred in many shows we all know and love, and now she is ready to join The Flight Attendant. Check out the details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 12, 2021 1:16 AM
TVKaley CuocoCelebrities
Fasten your seatbelts, because this HBO Max series is ready to take flight with a new recurring guest star.

That's right, Alanna Ubach is joining The Flight Attendant for season two of the series. Deadline announced the new addition to the crew on Nov. 11, and revealed that Ubach will be appearing in the new season, which is currently in production. Ubach joins the season alongside returning regulars Kaley Cuoco, Griffin Matthews, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, and Deniz Akdeniz and new series stars Callie Hernandez, Mo McRae and JJ Soria.

Per the publication, Ubach will play "Carol Atkinson, also known as Black Market Carol, a perfectly groomed, icy flight attendant who is not a fan of Cassie."

If you feel like you recognize Ubach from somewhere, that's probably because the actress has been in several hit films and shows. Prior to joining the HBO Max series created by Steve Yockey, Ubach played Suze Howard in Euphoria, Isabel Villalobos in Meet the Fockers, Mama Imelda in Disney Pixar's Coco, Fox personality Jeanine Pirro in Bombshell and Elle Wood's friend Serena McGuire in Legally Blonde.

photos
The Flight Attendant: Everything to Know About Season 2

Yes, that's right, Ubach was one of Elle's BFFs ready to answer her courtroom question about hair maintenance. But, we digress.

It's not just Ubach's addition to the cast that we're looking forward to, as a lot will be different in season two. For instance, back in May, Cuoco teased to E! News that her character may getting in over hear head by relocating to Los Angeles and trying to put the past (and that season one murder) behind her.

"I think she's gonna learn super-fast that," she said, "that is not how life works."

For everything we know about what's to come for Cassie in season two, scroll through the gallery below.

Colin Hutton/HBO Max
Flying West

Season two will start off with Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living in Los Angeles, while also "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," per HBO Max's description.

On the West Coast locale, Cuoco told E! News in May, "We moved the show to LA and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will be obviously not a good move for her...she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix."

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
A New Murder

In typical Flight Attendant fashion, it won't be all yoga pants and juice cleanses, as Cassie will find herself at the heart of another murder. "When an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," the streamer further shared. "Season two has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik."

HBO Max
Sober Cassie

According to Cuoco, season two will feature Cassie trying to maintain her sobriety, noting to E! News, "She is sober, and she wants to live a sober life and we're going to see her make every mistake that you make when you start out at the sober life."

Instagram
Some Things Stay the Same

In Sept. 2021, Cuoco teased that production had begun on season two, debuting the return of Cassie's hair on Instagram. "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back," she wrote at the time. "@flightattendantonmax season 2, prepare for yet another turbulent decent."

Phil Caruso
Returning Cast Members

In addition to Cuoco, season one stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are all set to return.

Getty Images
New Faces

Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria have joined the season two cast as series regulars. They aren't the only new faces to look out for, as Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo have joined the show as recurring guest stars.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Another Addition

Alanna Ubach has also joined season two of The Flight Attendant.

Season one of The Flight Attendant is available to stream on HBO Max.

