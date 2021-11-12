Everything We Know About Andi Dorfman's New Boyfriend, Who Makes Her "The Happiest She's Ever Been"

Watch : Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Love is in the air for Andi Dorfman!

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum went Instagram official with her boyfriend by sharing a cute couple's selfie on the social media platform.

Geotagged in Los Angeles, the photo showed Andi, wearing a navy blue shearling sweater and oversized sunglasses, cozying up next to her guy as the two enjoyed the great outdoors. While the picture did not show her new man's face, he was seen rocking an Atlanta Braves baseball cap as a sweet nod Andi's hometown.

Clearly touched by the gesture, the reality star wrote in the caption alongside an emoji of a red heart, "Forever an ATL gal."

Andi did not identify her man by his name in her post, though that didn't stop her friends from raving about the couple in the comment section.

"Love this!" Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz wrote, while sports reporter Jamie Erdahl Buckman gushed, "Ohhhh hiiii happy and in love face."