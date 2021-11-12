Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, an LAPD spokesperson confirms to E! News.
The spokesperson said the actor was arrested on Monday, Nov. 8, and that the department has no additional details to share relating to the alleged incident. The charge level was a felony.
According to an inmate record search, Dick, 55, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. and booked at about 4 p.m. He made the $50,000 bail and was released before 7 p.m.
His next related court date is March 7, according to the record, which also shows that he was previously arrested on Oct. 10. He was released after making his $30,000 bond the next day. Police didn't provide additional information about his October arrest, including the reason for it.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the comedian's most recent arrest came after he allegedly hit his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle during an argument.
E! News reached out to his manager for comment on the two recent arrests but didn't hear back.
Dick has had multiple run-ins with the law, including two misdemeanor charges in 2019 for sexual battery and simple battery, per TMZ. According to online records obtained by E! News, he was sentenced to 14 days in jail but was released after one night. TMZ reports the sentencing came after he didn't complete his court-ordered community service.
Dick has also faced sexual misconduct allegations and was reportedly fired from the film Raising Buchanan in 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that he was accused of groping and unwanted kissing. Dick denied the claims, telling the outlet, "I didn't grope anybody" and "I didn't grab anybody's genitals."