Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, an LAPD spokesperson confirms to E! News.

The spokesperson said the actor was arrested on Monday, Nov. 8, and that the department has no additional details to share relating to the alleged incident. The charge level was a felony.

According to an inmate record search, Dick, 55, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. and booked at about 4 p.m. He made the $50,000 bail and was released before 7 p.m.

His next related court date is March 7, according to the record, which also shows that he was previously arrested on Oct. 10. He was released after making his $30,000 bond the next day. Police didn't provide additional information about his October arrest, including the reason for it.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the comedian's most recent arrest came after he allegedly hit his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle during an argument.