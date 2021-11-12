Here's Why Cardi B Wanted to "Bite" Halle Berry After Meeting Her

Watch : Cardi B Adorably FANGIRLS Over Robert Pattinson

According to Cardi B, this Berry looked good enough to eat.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming Netflix film Bruised on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Halle Berry invited Cardi B to play a new series on her Instagram called "5 Rounds."

Inspired by the film—which tells the story of a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, played by Berry, who decides to start fighting again years after leaving the sport—the game involved rapidly asking each other hilarious and increasingly personal questions that ranged from their biggest purchases to their favorite sex positions.

"I'm still crying at this," Berry tweeted about the game on Thursday, Nov. 11. She also shared a video segment from their game, added a crying emoji to properly sum up her feelings and tagged Cardi B.

Shortly after seeing Berry's post online, the "Up" rapper retweeted it and shared her own experience meeting the Catwoman actress in real life.