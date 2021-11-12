How I Met Your Father Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

This is what dreams are made of!

The cast of How I Met Your Father is grinning ear-to-ear, and so are we. On Nov. 11, Disney Television Studios dropped the first official group shot of the cast from the new Hulu series. Though no premiere date is set yet, the spin-off series, which began filming on Sept. 1 and was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, is set to premiere in early 2022.

From left to right, the photo includes series regulars, Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Hilary Duff as Sophie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.

The group picture follows the recent headline-making news that Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will be joining the cast of HIMYF as the narrator, an older version of Sophie. (She succeeds Bob Saget, who voiced the narrator in the original How I Met Your Mother.) Drake & Josh's Josh Peck is also set to recur.