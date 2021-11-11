People's Choice Awards

You Won't Believe Which Big Bang Theory Alum Is Heading to Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon will have you saying "bazinga" over a very special guest star. Find out which Big Bang Theory alum is appearing on the Thursday, Nov. 18 episode.

By Alyssa Ray, ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 11, 2021 11:46 PMTags
TVCBSThe Big Bang TheoryCelebritiesJim Parsons
This is sure to have you shouting,"Bazinga!"

On Thursday, Nov. 11, E! News learned that Simon Helberg will reprise his Big Bang Theory role of Howard Wolowitz for the Nov. 18 episode of Young Sheldon. Simon will revisit Howard in a voiceover capacity, as the character will help adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveal the origins of young Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) not so simple relationship with engineering.

The new episode, titled "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel," follows Sheldon as he takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). You can also expect to hear plenty of bickering between Howard and adult Sheldon—but what's new there?

"We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon," executive producer Steven Molaro told Deadline on Simon's Young Sheldon debut. "But it's always extra fun when we're able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom…it's absolutely one of our best episodes."

The Big Bang Theory Cast: Then and Now

Simon is the third Big Bang Theory alum to participate on Young Sheldon, as Kaley Cuoco, who played Sheldon's neighbor and friend Penny on TBBT, made an uncredited voice cameo in season three, and fellow alum Mayim Bialik returned to voice Amy in the following season.

CBS

Simon isn't the only guest star to look forward to, since Reba McEntire will make a special guest appearance as Dale's ex-wife. For those who need a refresher, Armitage plays the younger version of Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, and stars opposite Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Matt Hobby.

For any and all updates about the Big Bang Theory cast, click here.

