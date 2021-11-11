You Won't Believe Which Big Bang Theory Alum Is Heading to Young Sheldon

Watch : See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

This is sure to have you shouting,"Bazinga!"

On Thursday, Nov. 11, E! News learned that Simon Helberg will reprise his Big Bang Theory role of Howard Wolowitz for the Nov. 18 episode of Young Sheldon. Simon will revisit Howard in a voiceover capacity, as the character will help adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveal the origins of young Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) not so simple relationship with engineering.

The new episode, titled "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel," follows Sheldon as he takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). You can also expect to hear plenty of bickering between Howard and adult Sheldon—but what's new there?

"We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon," executive producer Steven Molaro told Deadline on Simon's Young Sheldon debut. "But it's always extra fun when we're able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom…it's absolutely one of our best episodes."