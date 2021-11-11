On The Scene: Jennifer Aniston Supports a Friend, MGK Hits the Stage and Mindy Kaling Celebrates Diwali

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
House of Friends (and friendly exes): In the penthouse of the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles (aka Jennifer Aniston's favorite LA haunt), Casamigos joined jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer at the launch of her new collection with luxury fashion brand Moose Knuckles. Meyer's besties Aniston, Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson, among other famous faces, swung by the penthouse to celebrate fashion and sip on some Casamigos specialty cocktails. Meyer's estranged husband Tobey Maguire was also spotted at the party to support the launch. We love to see it.
MGK Shrine: It's not often Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox aren't glued to each other's side, but the rocker went solo for a Halloween-weekend appearance at Shrine at Foxwoods in Connecticut. While the crowd rocked out, MGK's short set included his hit song "My Ex's Best Friend."
VPR Tea Here: Sure there are plenty of fan accounts documenting the antics of Bravo's stars, but one recently played a crucial role in the latest Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal. When the Instagram account Your Moms Are Watching put up an Oct. 17 post raging at Randall Emmett over rumors (apparently backed up with suspicious photo evidence) that he been unfaithful to fiancée Lala Kent, Lala herself gave the post a like. The move shocked the Bravo-verse, confirming what many had already suspected: The couple was on the rocks.
In the days since, multiple outlets, including E! News, have reported that the couple has split. Your Moms Are Watching is definitely an account to keep an eye on, especially since the Bravolebrities themselves seem to.
Skimming for Groceries: NFT Fine Artist on the rise, Divina, looked chic in SKIMS while grocery shopping in Orange County, Calif.
When Jay Z is Thirsty: When Brooklyn native Jay-Z wants to grab a bite while taking in a Brooklyn Nets basketball game, he doesn't exactly wait in the concession line (could you imagine?). He heads inside to the brand-new V-VIP space Crown Club at Barclays Center, the premium lounge available only to courtside seat holders. With a menu by Major Food Group, the team behind favorite NYC restaurant Carbone and decor done by Ken Fulk, the food is top-level and the atmosphere equally luxe. And because its open only to courtside ticket holders (translation: celebrities and other bold-face names), it's an extremely exclusive crowd.
In addition to Hova, Crown Club hosted Jason Sudeikis, Kevin Durant, Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow in its first two weeks. Guests are seated at private tables, and the game is broadcast on flat-screen TVs, ensuring no one misses a moment.
LAFW by Extension: Pretty Party founder Laura Mayer stunned on the red carpet at Los Angeles Fashion Week, where her luxury-hair-extensions company made a splash in several runway looks.
Festival of Lights: Some of our favorite stars in Tinseltown celebrated the 2021 Festival of Lights, Diwali, India's most important holiday of the year. In the City of Angels, Mindy Kaling served looks at the Diwali party she hosted with activist Meena Harris and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the festive evening.
"We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments)," Kaling shared on her Instagram. "This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE! Next year will be even bigger."